Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

