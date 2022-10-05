PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 50.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in PTC by 23.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC Price Performance

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $612,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,956,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock worth $32,925,130 in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $111.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.84.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

