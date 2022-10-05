Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $117.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.02. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

