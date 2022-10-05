TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

TTE opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.60%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

