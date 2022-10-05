Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 270,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,424,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

