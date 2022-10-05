NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

