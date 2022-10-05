The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,576 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.2% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $179.63. The stock has a market cap of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

