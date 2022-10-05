Altium Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $568.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $328.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.94 and a 52 week high of $753.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average is $463.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.