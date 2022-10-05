Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

