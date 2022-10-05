Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 14,420 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

