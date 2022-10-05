Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Short Interest Down 5.5% in September

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

