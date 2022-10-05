Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of HOUS opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Anywhere Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.27.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

