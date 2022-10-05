288,285 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 288,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after buying an additional 214,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,830,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,105,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,117,000 after buying an additional 296,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.71%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

