Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 110 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,926,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $294.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.98 and a 200 day moving average of $296.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.