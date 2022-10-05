Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 860 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.94 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

