Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 515,455 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515,455 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

UNVR opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

