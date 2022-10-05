Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 12.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 117.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 354.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after buying an additional 234,700 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 37,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average of $176.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC Materials Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.