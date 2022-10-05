F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,511 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.32% of F5 worth $29,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.60. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.91 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

