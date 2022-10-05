Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 2,294 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,067 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.28% of Signature Bank worth $29,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.55.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.62.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

