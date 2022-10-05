Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 9,440 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Cincinnati Financial worth $33,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,688,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 360,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,868,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

