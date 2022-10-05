Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Position Raised by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.63% of Globus Medical worth $36,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Globus Medical by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after buying an additional 162,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 24.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $10,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

