Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.48.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

