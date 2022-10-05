Round Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

