Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 497,940 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 497,940 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after buying an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after acquiring an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

