PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845,173 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW stock opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

