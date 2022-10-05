Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 419,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,576,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,036,000 after buying an additional 952,009 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,173,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 369,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,464.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,597 shares of company stock worth $635,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

TWKS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $33.69.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

