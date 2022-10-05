Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $7.34 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 236,936 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $24.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.