Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 1,993,528 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,993,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,492,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 4.30% of Core Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE CLB opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.84 million, a PE ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

