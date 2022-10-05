First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,431 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 41,359 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 2,071.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 721,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after buying an additional 688,699 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,059,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 1.1 %

Centene stock opened at $80.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

