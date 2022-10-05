First Hawaiian Bank Buys 129 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.17. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.
Sempra Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.22.
Sempra Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
