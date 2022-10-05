Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

