First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,541 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

NYSE:NOW opened at $411.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.06 and its 200 day moving average is $469.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 452.25, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

