Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

