Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 247 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.24. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

