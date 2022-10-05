Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.58 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after buying an additional 15,448,815 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after buying an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

