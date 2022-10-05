Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 483 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $263,044,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $59,727,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

