Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 171,735 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 171,735 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.70% of SandRidge Energy worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4,831.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE:SD opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $666.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

