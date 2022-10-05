Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6,287.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 606.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 45.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 93,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 72,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

