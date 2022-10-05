Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

