Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $169.09

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.09 and last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.59.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enstar Group
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGR)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.