Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $169.09

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $169.09 and last traded at $171.15, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.59.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($8.99) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enstar Group

Enstar Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

