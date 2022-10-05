XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Down 3.4%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.54. 119,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,605,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in XPeng by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in XPeng by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,084,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,486 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in XPeng by 58.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in XPeng by 1,083.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 72,612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the second quarter worth about $886,000. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

