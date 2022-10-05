Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider David M. Chao Sells 3,401 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 3,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $13,842.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,292.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 832,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 216,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

CNTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.