Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 2,468 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,044.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 787,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,241.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 3rd, Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,094.08.
- On Monday, August 1st, Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $46,382.35.
- On Monday, July 18th, Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.
NASDAQ CNTA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $17.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 430,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
