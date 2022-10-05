Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Antoine Yver Sells 2,468 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $10,044.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 787,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,241.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Antoine Yver sold 12,524 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $49,094.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Antoine Yver sold 10,423 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $46,382.35.

On Monday, July 18th, Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $97,400.00.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 595,724 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 430,059 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

