Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $84.18

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$84.18 and last traded at C$86.21, with a volume of 16050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$136.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$134.27.

The company has a market cap of C$3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.24.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.2200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

