First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.88.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $860,202.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $508,114 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIBK. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

