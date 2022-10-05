iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 152,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on iPower to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Trading Up 4.5 %

iPower Company Profile

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

