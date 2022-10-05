RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Shares Down 3.3%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $135.82 and last traded at $135.82. 935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 389,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

