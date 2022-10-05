ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 29,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,051,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

