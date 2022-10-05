Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,010,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 831.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BROS opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

