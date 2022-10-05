Short Interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Grows By 11.0%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of DADA opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $139,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

